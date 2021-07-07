Dharmendra Recalls His Memorable Moments With Bollywood's Iconic Actor Dilip Kumar

Bollywood's iconic actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away this morning at the age of 98. He is laid to rest with all the state honours and many Bollywood actors paid their tribute this legendary actor. Well, Dharmendra also recalled his memorable and beautiful moments and mourned for the loss of this Devdas actor.

Along with sharing a beautiful throwback pic with Dilip Kumar, he also wrote, "Extremely sad to lose my most affectionate brother in the industry . Jannat naseeb ho , Hamare Dalip Sahab ko".

Dharmendra Deol also spoke to the media and reminisced this great actor. He started off by saying, "Imagine our talks and with so much love he gave me a sweater to wear. It used to get nippy those days in 60s so I told him 'I will not return it, can I take it?' He happily gave it to me with a lot of love. Then we were shooting one day; he would tell me wear my suit and I told Saira 'I have got my own, will wear my own cause his are a little loose' and I couldn't say no to him then I reminded him, 'Dilip sahib I took your sweater' since nobody forgets if they have bought something nice so he said, 'Yea I got 2 from Paris, one Nasir took and the other you took."



He also added, "I have 1000 of memories. I got so many things. I used to ask him for things I liked. He would give like a big brother. Many such things. He would tell me to stay strong and would say how God has given so much. He would ask me to take a break from the city. 'You should go out as you're from the village. It will be suffocating for you here in Mumbai. Go once a month to Lonavala.' He was such a nice man you can write a book on him."



Dilip Kumar was born in 1922 in Peshawar and was named as Mohammed Yusuf Khan. He served Bollywood for more than 5 decades and was a star hero from the 1940s to 1960s. He worked in nearly 60 films in the span of his 50 years career. His first movie was Jwar Bhata in 1944 and he was last seen in Qila (1998). Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam were some of his best movies.



