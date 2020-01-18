Dialogue Promo From 'Panga' Is Out

We all know how unique Kangana is at choosing her stories. They will not only entertain us but also carry some social message for all the audience. This 'Manikarnika' of Bollywood is again coming up with such type of project named 'Panga'.

This is a sports drama which shows the life of a Kabaddi player. Kangana will play the title role and Jassi Gill and Richa Chadda will be seen in other supporting roles.

The story revolves around a Kabaddi player who is a middle-class woman. After getting married and having kids, this woman decides to resume her sports life and the challenges she had to face to come back to the field forms the crux of the story. The responsibility of a family and the desire to continue the sports will make Kangana torn in between and finally, her son makes her desire come true showing her the right path.

The makers have released a dialogue promo as the release date is nearing… Here is the dialogue promo… Have a look!

This promo shows Kangana's son making his mom follow 'Keti Diet' to make her attain the fitness to play Kabaddi. This is humorous at the same time shows the struggle of Kangana to get that right body shape of a sports player.



This movie is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and is produced by Fox Star Studios. Panga is all set to entertain the audience on 24th January 2020.



