Diksha Singh recalls receiving ‘inappropriate’ video call

Actress Diksha Singh, who is currently seen in the popular show Swipe Crime, recently revealed a shocking and unsettling experience she had when she received an inappropriate video call. The incident has raised concerns about online safety, especially in today’s digital age.

In an interview, Diksha recounted the disturbing experience: “One day, I received a random video call on WhatsApp. Out of curiosity, I answered it, only to find someone attempting to show inappropriate content. It was shocking and clearly an attempt to record my reaction for malicious purposes. Thankfully, I disconnected immediately, but the experience stayed with me.” The actress, known for her roles in various shows, stressed the importance of caution when engaging with unknown contacts online, highlighting the growing threats that social media and digital platforms can pose.

In the same conversation, Diksha also shared insights into her role on Swipe Crime, where she plays the character of Juhi. “Juhi is unlike any character I’ve played before,” she said. “She’s unapologetically driven by her motives, and her unpredictability makes her fascinating to watch. Playing her was both challenging and rewarding.” The role demands a dynamic range of emotions, and Diksha praised her co-stars, Sayyam and Riya, for their exceptional performances and positive energy on set. “Sayyam’s humor and Riya’s calm, hardworking demeanor made the experience so much better. It’s rare to find a team that clicks so well,” she added.

Diksha also touched upon the underlying message of Swipe Crime, a series that serves as a wake-up call for young viewers. “Social media and online platforms are a double-edged sword. While they connect us, they also expose us to risks. This series not only entertains but also educates viewers about the potential dangers lurking online. Be careful. Traps are becoming more common, and staying informed is the key to staying safe,” she said.

Directed by Harsh Mainra, Swipe Crime delves into the complexities of college life, weaving a dark narrative around a digital scam that traps a group of college students in a web of fraud and blackmail. The series also stars Malvika Raj, Sanyam Sharma, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, Rishab Chadha, and others.

Currently streaming on MX Player, Swipe Crime is produced by Jyoti Chouhan, Prashant Shinde, Upendra Sharma, Lalit Kshatriya, and Harsh Mainra under the banner of Versatile Motion Pictures. The show blends thrilling elements of suspense with a cautionary tale about the dangers of online platforms, making it a relevant watch for today’s youth.