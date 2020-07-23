Dil Bechara: Bollywood Celebrities Ask Their Fans To Lock The Date And Watch It Together

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set for a grand release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July, 2020 @ 7:30 PM.

This movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. Being a tragic love story, it goes with the story of a girl named 'Kizie Basu' (Sanjana Sanghi) who will be seen suffering from deadly cancer, while Sushant Singh essays the role of 'Manny' who will be seen as an osteosarcoma survivor. Sushant Singh makes Sanjana stay happy in her last days by showering all his love…

Dil Bechara is the adaption of a novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' written by John Green. Along with Sushant and Sanjana, even Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen as a cameo in this movie.

As only a few hours left for the release of the movie, most of the Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and are promoting the movie and are also asking their fans to watch it happily along with their family. This way we can show our gratitude towards Sushanth Singh and reminisce this young actor.

We Hans India have collated all the social media posts of Bollywood stars who dropped the Dil Bechara movie posters along with adding heartfelt messages… Have a look!

Sanjana Sanghi

Rajkummar Rao

Kartik Aryan

Bhumi Pednekar

Sara Ali Khan

Kriti Sanon

Hina Khan

Maniesh Paul

Arjun Bijlani

Ekta Kapoor

Tahira Kashyap

Anushka Sharma

Sushant Singh killed himself by hanging in his apartment on 14th June, 2020. His sudden demise gave a huge shock to the Indian Film Industry and made all of us mourn and go teary-eyed. Many Bollywood actors reminisced this great actor and mourned for his death by dropping heart-melting messages on social media. Well, the deadly mental issue 'Depression' made him take this drastic step and go away from his dear ones.

So guys, Kizie and Manny are all set to meet you in a few hours… Be ready to watch their magical love story along with your family!!!