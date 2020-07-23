Dil Bechara: Bollywood Celebrities Ask Their Fans To Lock The Date And Watch It Together
Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set for a grand release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July, 2020 @ 7:30 PM.
Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set for a grand release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July, 2020 @ 7:30 PM.
This movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and has Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. Being a tragic love story, it goes with the story of a girl named 'Kizie Basu' (Sanjana Sanghi) who will be seen suffering from deadly cancer, while Sushant Singh essays the role of 'Manny' who will be seen as an osteosarcoma survivor. Sushant Singh makes Sanjana stay happy in her last days by showering all his love…
Dil Bechara is the adaption of a novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' written by John Green. Along with Sushant and Sanjana, even Bollywood ace actor Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen as a cameo in this movie.
As only a few hours left for the release of the movie, most of the Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and are promoting the movie and are also asking their fans to watch it happily along with their family. This way we can show our gratitude towards Sushanth Singh and reminisce this young actor.
We Hans India have collated all the social media posts of Bollywood stars who dropped the Dil Bechara movie posters along with adding heartfelt messages… Have a look!
Sanjana Sanghi
View this post on Instagram
Kizie & Manny, the most special people in my life, are going to be all yours, in just 2 days, at 7:30PM (IST) on July 24th in India, the US, Canada, and UK - free, for subscribers and non subscribers. They are no more mine to be possessive about and keep all to myself. Never knew it would be this hard to let go. Take care of them, okay? We have for a long long time. ❤️🙏 Here's to blood, sweat, tears, memories, challenges, patience, perseverance, failures, victories, aspirations, endless passion and a whole lot of bittersweet joy. #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc@swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial
Rajkummar Rao
View this post on Instagram
#DilBechara. Lock the date guys. Let's all watch it together, same time, different places but as one audience in whole. This one for our #Sushant❤️ #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @arrahman #TeamDilBechara Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST).
Kartik Aryan
Bhumi Pednekar
View this post on Instagram
It breaks my heart saying this... Let's get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever ❤️ Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). @castingchhabra @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sanjanasanghi96 ❤️ #DilBechara
Sara Ali Khan
Kriti Sanon
Hina Khan
Maniesh Paul
View this post on Instagram
Lets make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). @castingchhabra @foxstarstudios @disneyplushotstar
Arjun Bijlani
View this post on Instagram
Lets make this even more special for everyone. Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). @castingchhabra @foxstarstudios @disneyplushotstar
Ekta Kapoor
Tahira Kashyap
View this post on Instagram
A collective tribute ❤️ Lock the date and time. Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). Wish you all the love and luck @castingchhabra
Anushka Sharma
Sushant Singh killed himself by hanging in his apartment on 14th June, 2020. His sudden demise gave a huge shock to the Indian Film Industry and made all of us mourn and go teary-eyed. Many Bollywood actors reminisced this great actor and mourned for his death by dropping heart-melting messages on social media. Well, the deadly mental issue 'Depression' made him take this drastic step and go away from his dear ones.
So guys, Kizie and Manny are all set to meet you in a few hours… Be ready to watch their magical love story along with your family!!!