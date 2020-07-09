Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant Singh Wraps Up The Title Song Shoot In A Single Take

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is all set to hit the Diesney+ Hotstar on 24th July 2020. As the release date is nearing, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned in their promotional tactics.

Being an emotional and tragic love story, Sushant and Sanjana have put their best and showed off us the magic of love. With the release of the trailer, we got to know that, Dil Bechara is a tragic movie which shows Sanjana suffering from cancer and Sushant cheering up her and making her enjoy the last days of her life with all his love and care.

There is also another interesting news about this movie… Sushant has wrapped the shoot for the title song of the movie in a single take. Being known for his spectacular dancing skills, Sushant nailed it perfectly with a single day practice. Ace choreographer Farah composed the steps for this song and made it peppier.

The director and producer of the movie Mukesh Chhabra have revealed this news in his recent statement, "Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

He also added that Farah didn't charge a single penny for this composition: "Farah di agreed to choreograph the song in a minute of my asking her. And she hasn't charged me anything for this song."

Well, Farah Khan also doled out her experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput: "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I wanted the song to be done as a one-shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show."

Farah also said that she treated Sushant with a home-cooked food after wrapping the shoot in half-a-day. "We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted to be food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special for me".

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 hanging himself to a fan in his apartment. According to reports, the deadly 'Depression' made him take such a tough decision.