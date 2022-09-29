Drishyam 2 Teaser: The Murder Case Is All Set To Re-Open To Trouble Ajay Devgn And Shriya Saran’s Family

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to come up with the sequel of the blockbuster movie Drishyam. Already the movie is made in all the South Indian languages and now, the Bollywood audience should be ready to experience the next-level thriller. Along with Ajay even Shriya Saran, Tabu and Ishita Dutta are ready to essay the same characters in the sequel too. Yesterday, the makers announced the release date and today, they dropped the teaser and raised the expectations on the movie.



Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu shared the teaser of the Drishyam 2 movie on their social media pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022. #Tabu #AkshayeKhanna @shriya1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @AbhishekPathakk @KumarMangat".

Going with the teaser, it showcased all the important elements of the prequel movie how Shriya and her daughter kill Sam who captured the nude video. Then Vijay aka Ajay Devgn hides the body and also tries to erase the clues like dumping the car in a river and throwing off the mobile in an unknown vehicle. But in the end, he accepts his crime and the teaser ends on a suspense note.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Kamat. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Speaking about Ajay's work front, he will also be seen in Cirkus, Thank God, Bholaa and Naam movies. He is all busy and is in the best phase of his career having all the interesting movies in his kitty.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November, 2022!