ED Sources Says That Rhea Chakraborty Is Not Cooperating With Them Regarding Sushant's Case

It is all known that Sushant Singh's father KK Singh has filed a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty. He also accused her of abetment to suicide this made ED officials to question her regarding the financial issues of Sushant after summoning Rhea for her probe in the case. But according to ED sources, she is not cooperating with the officials who are investigating the case.

Well, according to the Times Now media, Rhea isn't cooperating to the officials. When they are posing questions about the financial details, Rhea replied that she doesn't remember the details. Even Rhea's petition of transferring the case from Bihar to Mumbai was rejected by ED.

Well, when questioned Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, he said, "In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office."

Sushant Singh killed himself on 14th June 2020 and gave a huge shock to the film industry.

Even Rhea's brother Showik was also questioned about his interference in the financial issues of Sushant Singh. Going with the same case, Showikwas also asked to bring the related documents from his home. This means both Rhea and Showik will be called again for further questioning.