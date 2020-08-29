ED summons Gaurav Arya for questioning in SSR death case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has summoned hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning on Monday, officials said on Saturday.

A top ED official connected with the probe told IANS, "We have summoned Arya for questioning in connection with the case on Monday at our Mumbai office."

The official said that Arya has been summoned after the agency checked the mobile phone of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and found that the two allegedly chatted about consumption of drugs.

The Naroctics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, Arya, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and her family members on July 31 on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh with Bihar Police.

In his complaint, Singh has alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred from his son's bank account to other bank accounts unknown to him.

The ED has already recorded the statements of Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house manager Sameul Miranda and others. The ED has also recorded the statements of Sushant's father and his sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh.