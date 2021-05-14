'Ek Mini Katha' to get a direct digital release?

'Ek Mini Katha' is an upcoming small-budget Telugu film that has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately. The trailer of the movie increased the buzz around the film.

Touted to be an adult comedy, Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar are playing the lead roles in this movie. As per the latest reports, the makers are now contemplating direct to digital release for the film and have already started talks with the leading OTT platforms. According to the latest buzz, digital giant Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of the movie by giving a decent amount of 9 crores. As it is a small budget movie, it seems like the makers have received twice the budget of the film with this amount and have immediately accepted the deal.

Directed by Karthik Rapolu, UV Concepts and Mango Mass Media bankrolled this project. The release date of the movie is yet to get announced.