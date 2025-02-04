Live
Just In
Farah Khan Gave Up on Teaching Dance to Junaid Khan During 'Loveyapa' Shoot: Here's Why
Junaid Khan recalls how Farah Khan canceled his dance sequence in Loveyapa, saying he wasn’t up to the task, and kept only Khushi Kapoor’s part.
Junaid Khan, who is all set to make his debut in the romantic drama Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor, recently shared a funny incident about his dance training with Farah Khan. During an appearance on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's YouTube channel, Junaid revealed that Farah Khan canceled his dance sequence in the film after seeing his performance.
Junaid recalled, "Farah ma’am canceled our dance. During rehearsals, her assistants taught us the steps. But when she saw me perform, she decided to keep only Khushi’s dance and canceled my part. She asked me to perform in front of her, watched me, and said, ‘Tujhse nahi hoga, tu chalke aa. Khushi se dance hoga, tu baithke dekh isko’ (You won’t be able to do it, just walk over. Khushi will dance, you just sit and watch)."
Admitting that he’s "very bad at dancing," Junaid shared that he struggled with a Garba dance sequence in the film, despite practicing for 10 weeks, four hours daily. "I’m so thin in the film – it’s all Vaibhavi ma’am’s (choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s) magic. Shweta ma’am cut everything from that song. I wasn’t looking good in it, but she didn’t keep even one mid-shot of mine. She only kept wide-to-close shots, and that’s why I looked good."
Farah Khan choreographed the romantic song Rehna Kol for Loveyapa, in which Khushi Kapoor performs a separate dance sequence while Junaid mostly admires her in the music video.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today (2022). The film is set to release on February 7 and follows the love story of Baani (Khushi Kapoor) and Gucci (Junaid Khan), who face challenges in their relationship after the bride’s father forces them to swap their phones for 24 hours.