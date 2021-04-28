Fatima Sana Shaikh Says She Clicked Kartik Aaryan's Childhood Pics But Never Get The Credit

Bollywood's young actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is all busy with a handful of crazy projects. With the success of her Ludo movie, she is bagging the best offers from the producers and thus she is enjoying the best phase of her film career. Well, it is all known that she is an avid social media user, she shared the childhood pics of Kartik Aaryan and said, he would never give credits for the photography. Off late, she spoke to the media and said a few things about her 'Akaash Vani' co-star.

"Kartik ka hai, jab bhi dikh jata hai to 'hello, hi, how are you' ho jaata hai. Lekin uska wahi hai, uske jo photos khinche the maine bachpan me, wo aaj bhi wahi photos daalta hai Instagram me aur credit nahi deta (The thing with Kartik is, that we greet when we see each other. But, he keeps sharing pictures from his childhood on Instagram, which I clicked, and never gives me credit)."

She further added, "He never gives me credit for the photos, and I click very good photos. Every photographer feels this. Whenever you do not give due credit to photographers, we feel very bad. Dangal se pehle, mai to photos khinchti thi, mere ko bahut bura lagta hai (I used to click photos before Dangal. I feel very bad)."

Well, Fatima loves photography and in the past, she revealed about her hobby to Hindustan Times in an interview… "I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I love street photography because there's so much to see. I feel like capturing the beauty of everyday life. I always have interesting conversations with the people who I capture through my lens. I randomly approach people and then ask them if they'll be okay with me clicking them because I've been rebuked a couple of times for not taking their permissions."

Speaking about Fatima's work front, she will next be seen in Suraj pe Mangal Bhari and Ajeeb Daastaanas movie.