First Look Of '83' Is Out

It's been 37 years that Indian cricket team won their first-ever world cup. The year 1983 is memorable for every cricket fan as the Kapil devils made the whole country proud by defeating then cricket dons West Indies with their master play on the ground.

Now, the ace director Kabir Khan is all set to roll us back to the same year and show us the game once gain on the big screens. How can we forget the awesome gameplay of Kapil team??? It was just fantabulous!!! And now, Ranveer Singh who is portraying the role of Kapil Dev, will make you witness the same magic on the screen with his reel cricket team.

After releasing the character posters of each and every member of the '83' team, the makers have dropped the first look poster of the movie and made the fans to witness the whole team under one frame.

Here is the first look poster… Have a look!

This poster has all the team members with the title logo and the release date.

Here is the motion poster of the movie which shows off each and every member of the cricket team with their reel characters… Have a look!

Now, witness the Ranveer devils team dressed up in the Team India official outfits.



Here is the reel team with the real Kapil devils… Have a look!Finally, the last one has the image of our reel cricketers with the promotional poster on the bus… Have a look!'83' movie is being directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

All we need to wait is for 10th April to witness the awesome World Cup cricket matches on the big screens.