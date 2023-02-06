Here's a look at the locations for all the celebrations surrounding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for their big day as their wedding festivities have begun. According to reports, the couple has booked the luxurious Suryagarh fortress in Jaisalmer for their wedding celebrations.

The pre-wedding events are spread out at various venues within the fortress, with the welcome lunch taking place at Courtyard, the sangeet ceremony at Sunset Patio, haldi ceremony at the two types of Haveli, the wedding itself at Bawdi, and the reception at Celebration Lawn.



Kiara will don a Manish Malhotra outfit, as the designer himself has arrived in Jaisalmer. The bride's makeup will be done by Swarnalekha Gupta, while celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda has already arrived to create the perfect bridal look.



Stay tuned for more updates on the much-anticipated Sid-Kiara wedding.

