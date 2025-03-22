Gauri Khan is in Rome, calls it her ‘favourite city’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri, who is an interior designer, is currently on a holiday in Rome, which she said is her favourite city.

Gauri took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her mother Savita and some friends. The clip showed the picturesque locales of the Eternal City.

“Nature , travel , art ,fashion and personal experiences are all great sources of inspiration…. My favourite city .. Rome,” Gauri wrote as the caption.

In other news, talking about Gauri’s daughter Suhana was seen at rumoured beau Agastya Nanda's restaurant. The one-film-old actress was seen stepping out of the restaurant wearing a black tank top, paired with matching denim. She accessorized the look with a stylish handbag, wristwatch, and open hair.

Some time back, Suhana was captured enjoying a dinner date with Agastya in Mumbai. The speculated lovebirds were joined by Agastya's mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Numerous videos of these three leaving the restaurant circulated on social media.

The clip showed Agastya and Shweta making their way out of the restaurant and getting into their car, whereas Suhana was seen waiting for her ride.

For the unversed, Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies". The project further saw Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda as the core cast.

Released on OTT in 2023, "The Archies" is a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, "The Archie Show".

Up next, Suhana will be sharing the screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddarth Anand's "King". The highly-anticipated movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles.

On the other hand, Agastya will star in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis". He will be seen playing the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal in his next.