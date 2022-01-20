Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant And Dhairya's Tale Of Friendship And Love Is Filled With Full Of Lies

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Shakun Batra is back with a complex tale 'Gehraiyaan' of love and friendship… Having an ensemble case of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa, the director is all set to showcase the two complex relationships which are filled with lies. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this intense love drama and created a buzz on social media.

All the four lead actors of this movie have shared the trailer on their Instagram page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Deepika Padukone

Along with sharing the trailer, Deepika also wrote, "Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all! TRAILER OUT NOW! #GehraiyaanOnPrime Releasing on #11thFebruary".

Coming to Ananya Pandey, she wrote, "It's a world of love, lies, secrets and choices. Choose to dive in with us?"

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "After the wave washes us out - all we are defined by is our choices."

Finally, Dhairya termed the trailer by jotting down, "Calm and chaos, get ready to blend them all together."

Going with the trailer, it starts with introducing Deepika and Siddhanth's pair along with Ananya and her fiancé Dhairya. But the terms between them changes as they attract to each other and lie to their partners. Thus, a relationship that continues going on with lies will break some or the other time. So, we need to wait and watch how the director shapes the tale of these complicated relationships!

Even Taran Adarsh also unveiled the trailer on his Instagram page… Take a look!

He also wrote, "AMAZON UNVEILS 'GEHRAIYAAN' TRAILER... #GehraiyaanTrailer, featuring #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi, #AnanyaPanday and #DhairyaKarwa... #Gehraiyaan premieres 11 Feb 2022 on #AmazonPrimeVideo. #Gehraiyaan is directed by #ShakunBatra. #GehraiyaanOnPrime #KaranJohar #Viacom18Studios".

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Shakun Batra and has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. This movie will be an OTT release and will hit Amazon Prime on 11th February, 2022!

Gehraiyaan movie is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners.