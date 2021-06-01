Genelia D'Souza Admits She Is Not A Perfect Mom On The Occasion Of Her Son Rahyl's Birthday

Bollywood's ace actress Genelia D'Souza loves her children Riaan and Rahyl to the core. Being an avid social media user, she treats her fans by sharing the videos and pics of her little ones and also drops funny videos of her husband Riteish Deshmukh. Today being the birthday of her little of Rahyl, she took to her Instagram and shared a special video.

It showed all the funny and lovely moments of Rahyl and he is seen having a happy time with his family. Genelia also shared a heartfelt note on this special occasion and accepted that she is not a perfect mom but loves her children to the core.

Along with sharing a beautiful video that featured Rahyl and all his naughty acts, she wrote, "My Dearest Rahyl,

Today's your birthday and I want to take every opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me..

I'm not a perfect mum, I make mistakes, I loose my cool, I forget things and there are days I go a little crazy ..

But in all of the worse things I am, there's a little boy who looks at me with aww and wonder and makes me feel I am the best mother in world and that you little Rahyl..

Thank you for all the morning hugs, for the endless cuddles, for always being understanding and assuring me you got my back, when it should be the other way around and for just being you..

That boy who makes me believe I did something right in life.. The boy who just stole my heart away. Happy Birthday My Miracle".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Isha Koppikar, Kanchi Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and a few others wished Rahyl on this special day.

Even Ritiesh Deshmukh also shared a cute video of her son on this special day. He is seen singing a beautiful 'Lori' for his little Rahyl making him sleep on him. He also wrote, "There is no greater joy than this my dearest son, your head on my chest every morning and I sing to you. How I wish I could stop time... I hate it that you are growing up so fast ..... but I also love that you are growing up into a fine little man. You teach me everyday what unconditional love is.... My Rayo .. I wish you all my love, happiness, good health and long life. Happy Birthday Rahyl !!!"

Happy Birthday Rahyl…

