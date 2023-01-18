Global Star Priyanka Chopra Attends RRR Screening With The Director SS Rajamouli And Praises The Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR got global recognition with its amazing intense content. The emotion-filled storyline along with the zeal to make the country free from the hands of British rule, made Junior NTR and Ram Charan just rock on the big screens. The movie is also bagging many prestigious awards and all the eyes are presently on the Oscars 2023 nominations. The team of the RRR movie recently flew to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. They also met many Hollywood stars and received compliments from ace filmmakers too. Off late, global diva Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening of the RRR movie and shared her happiness through social media.



Along with sharing the pics with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani, she also wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations @RRRMovie, @ssrajamouli garu, @mmkeeravaani garu, @AlwaysRamCharan, @tarak9999, @aliaa08, @ajaydevgn, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj #RRRMovie".

Well, Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening of the RRR movie in the USA and also posed with the filmmaker Rajamouli and music director MM Keeravani.

Priyanka Chopra also praised the Pakistani movie Joyland and called it a must-watch…

#Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch@SaimSadiq14 @ApoorvaGC @maggiebriggs17 @Malala @rizwanahmed Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sohail Sameer, Sania Saeed, Abdullah Siddiqui, Rasti Farooq Video via @ellemeuhdit pic.twitter.com/rMhMqTDRT2 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 17, 2023

Joyland is shortlisted in the 'Best International Feature' category for Oscars 2023 and is the first ever film from the country to get that honour. The plot showcases how a traditional Pakistani family's youngest son takes a job as a back dancer and falls in love with a transgender.