Grammy's Greatest Hits: From Jennifer Lopez's Dress to M.I.A.'s Bump, 5 Unforgettable Moments

The Grammy Awards are music's biggest night, a star-studded spectacle celebrating the year's best tunes. But beyond the trophies and performances, the Grammys have also seen their fair share of drama and surprises. As we gear up for the 66th ceremony, let's rewind and relive some of the most shocking and controversial moments that have kept us talking:

1. Milli Vanilli's Lip-Sync Fiasco (1990): Remember Milli Vanilli, the smooth duo with catchy tunes? Turns out, their live vocals were as fake as their ripped jeans. Their Best New Artist award was revoked after it was revealed they were lip-syncing, leaving everyone singing a different tune.

2. Bob Dylan Gets "Soy Bombed" (1998): While performing "Love Sick," Dylan had an unexpected backup dancer. A shirtless man with "SOY BOMB" painted on his chest jumped onstage, representing, well, soybeans and "explosive life." Dylan, ever the pro, kept singing like a champ.

3. J.Lo's Dress Breaks the Internet (2000): Forget the award, J.Lo stole the show in a plunging Versace dress that left little to the imagination. The internet, still young back then, wasn't ready. The buzz was so massive, it's said to have inspired the creation of Google Images!

4. M.I.A.'s Bump Takes Center Stage (2008): Heavily pregnant and unafraid, M.I.A. rocked the stage with Jay-Z, Kanye, and others. Later reports claimed she was even having contractions during the performance! Talk about a powerful mama.

5. Love Takes the Stage with a Mass Wedding (2014): Queen Latifah surprised everyone by officiating a mass wedding for 34 couples during Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's performance of "Same Love." Even Madonna joined in! It was a beautiful moment of unity and a powerful statement for love and equality.

These are just a few of the many unforgettable moments that have made Grammy history. As we tune in for the 66th ceremony, who knows what surprises await? One thing's for sure, the Grammys always keep us entertained, on and off the stage.