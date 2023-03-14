Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Top 5 movies of Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, the celebrated Bollywood actor, has earned the moniker of "Mr. Perfectionist" for his exceptional performances in the Hindi film industry. With each new film, the 57-year-old manages to exceed our expectations, whether he's portraying a kind-hearted man in Raja Hindustani or bringing the story of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey to life in Mangal Pandey: The Rising. On March 14, as Aamir Khan celebrates his 57th birthday, let's take a look back at some of his movies that have stood the test of time.

Lagaan:

Released in 2001 and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan remains a timeless classic that continues to move audiences across India. The film serves as a poignant reminder of the hardships faced by our country under British rule, with its musical sports drama narrative centering on the story of an innocent villager named Bhuvan, portrayed by Aamir Khan. Tasked with leading a team of inexperienced villagers in a high-stakes cricket match against the British, Bhuvaan must overcome enormous obstacles - including a lack of proper equipment and the threat of hefty taxes - to prove his mettle on the field. Lagaan is a touching tale that resonates with viewers to this day.

Taare Zameen Par:



In the movie Taare Zameen Par released in 2007, Aamir Khan's portrayal of an understanding and encouraging art teacher named Ram Shankar remains memorable to this day. The film deals with the issue of dyslexia and how it can be mistaken for a lack of intelligence. Aamir's character helps Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary, find his passion and footing in life, despite societal pressures to conform. The film sensitively handles the topic while leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

3 Idiots:

In 2009, director Rajkumar Hirani gave us the masterpiece that is 3 Idiots. This film served as a reminder that one's choice of profession should be based on passion rather than societal expectations. Aamir Khan delivered a stunning performance as Rancho, an intelligent and quirky engineering student who teaches his friends valuable life lessons while critiquing the education system.

PK:

PK, released in 2014, is a thought-provoking film by director Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir Khan's portrayal of an extraterrestrial who questions the baseless superstitions, taboos, myths, and religious barriers prevalent in our society, was both subtle and comical. The actor's stiff walk, stoic face, and impeccable acting skills left an indelible impression on the audience. And, of course, who can forget the iconic almost-naked poster that created quite a stir in the media?

Dangal:

Dangal (2016) | Aamir Khan once again showcased his dedication as an actor in the 2016 film Dangal. He successfully delivered emotional performances, leaving the audience both smiling and in tears. Aamir played the role of retired wrestler Mahavir Singh, who was a tough coach to his daughters Geeta and Babita. Defying social stigmas, he trained his daughters in wrestling to help them achieve his dream of winning a gold medal for India. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, beautifully portrayed a father's unconditional love for his children.