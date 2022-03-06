Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Ananya, Arjun Kapoor And A Few Bollywood Celebs Sent Special Messages Through Social Media

Bollywood's young actress and glam doll Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older and is celebrating his 24th birthday today… She is all busy with a handful of movies and is enjoying the best phase of her career. On this special occasion, she received special birthday love from her dear family members and fans too. She visited Tirupati today to seek Lord Balaji's blessings.



Janhvi Kapoor shared a few amazing pics from her Tirupati trip on this special day and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor looked awesome draping a pattu green-pink saree and teamed them with diamond jewellery and braid! Janhvi posed with all her cousins and aunts and also seen posing to a selfie near the 'steps' way!

Along with sharing these pics, she wrote, "|| ॐ श्री वेंकटेश्वराये नमो नमः श्रीमन नारायण नमो नमः तिरुमल तिरुपति नमो नमः जय बालाजी नमो नमः ||".

Well, her dear sister Khushi Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor wished her with special posts and showered all their love on her…

Arjun Kapoor

He shared a funny pic with his dear sister Janhvi and wished her jotting down, "I know I wasn't around for quite a few birthdays but now you're stuck with me for life...".

Anshula Kapoor

She also shared a beautiful pic with Janhvi and wrote, "HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here's to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You're my Bae, I love youuu (more than you love tiramisu".

Sonam Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan

Anushka Sharma

Ananya Pandey

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2', Milli and Good Luck Jerry movies. This movie is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Good Luck Jerry movie is Anand L Rai's directorial and is being bankrolled by himself and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This flick also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor...