Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt: Alia Bhatt Drops A Heartfelt Note On Her 'Mufasa'

Bollywood's glam doll Alia Bhatt tagged her dad Mahesh Bhatt as 'Mufasa' who gave away his life for little Simmba in the 'Lion King' movie. Today being 71st birthday of this ace filmmaker, he turned a year older and is celebrating his birthday amidst his family members.

Well, Alia compared her dad to 'Mufasa' and made us know how caring and loving he is… Being the youngest daughter in the family, Alia was always pampered and loved by her father. Thus, on the occasion of Mahesh Bhatt's birthday, she dropped a heartfelt note and showered all her love on her dear 'Papa'…

In this post, Alia shared an awesome sketch of 'Lion King' Mufasa who is seen kissing a little child. In the second pic, Mahesh Bhatt is seen holding the little Alia… Along with these pics, Alia also dropped a heartfelt note on the occasion of her father Mahesh Bhatt's birthday.



She wrote, "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film...

" Look inside yourself, you are more than what you've become.. remember who you are.. remember! "

happy bday my mufasa.. you're a good man! never believe anything else ☀️"."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan also commented on this post and wrote," Oh my golu ❤️😍 😘 Wise words and simplicity is always the most powerful way to communicate:)".



Even Shaheen Bhatt also took to her Instagram and dropped a beautiful note along with sharing a throwback childhood pic…

In this post, Mahesh is seen making little Shaheen drink the milk! Shaheen wrote, "Old words that ring as true today:



I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.

There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house.

My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am.

He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is.

Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally."

Such a beautiful note… Mahesh Bhatt's lovely daughters wished him in a heart-melting way and made his day turn into a special one showering all their love on their dear dad!

