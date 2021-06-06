Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Here are the best songs of this ace Bollywood singer

Today being Bollywood's ace singer Neha Kakkar's 33rd birthday, she is all excited to celebrate it her dear ones. As she is recently married, she is all having happy times with her husband Raohanpreet Singh. On this special day, Rohan also dropped a special birthday post to his dear wife and surprised with a heartfelt post.

Along with sharing a cute pic, he also wrote, "Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar❤️ Today Is Your Birthday Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I'm Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love.❤️



I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!!

I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!!❤️

God Bless You Nehu My Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Through this post, he showered all his love on his dear wife Neha and all their fans go aww!



On this special occasion, we have also listed the best songs of Neha Kakkar… Have a look and enjoy listening to them!



1. "Tukur Tukur…" – Dilwale

Singers: Arijit Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Neha kakkar, Nakash Aziz & Siddharth Mahadevan



Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

2. "Kar Gayi Chull…" – Kapoor and Sons

Singers: Badshah, Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar; Neha Kakkar



Lyrics: Badshah; Kumaar

Music Composed, Produced and Recreated: Amaal Mallik

3. "Main Tera Boyfriend…" – Raabta

Singers: Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Meet Bros



Lyrics: Kumaar

Music: Sourav Roy

4. The title song of 'Badri Ki Dulhania' movie

Singers: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka



Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

5. "Cheez Badi…" – Remix version (Private album)

Singers: Udit Narayan & Neha Kakkar



Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Music: Tanishk Bagchi

6. "Sunny Sunny…" – Yaariyan

Singers: YO YO Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar



Lyrics and music: YO YO Honey Singh

7. "Mile Ho Tum…" – Fever

Singers: Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar



Music & Lyrics: Tony Kakkar

8. "Tu Isaq Mera…" - Hate Story 3

Singers: Meet Bros Feat. & Neha Kakkar



Lyrics: Kumaar

Music: Meet Bros Feat.

9. "Aao Raja…" - Gabbar Is Back

Singer: Neha Kakkar



Hindi Rap: Yo Yo Honey Singh

English Rap: Teflon

Music: Yo Yo Honey Singh

10. "Kala Chasma…" - Baar Baar Dekho

Singers: Amar Arshi, Badshah & Neha Kakkar



Lyrics: Amrik Singh & Kumaar

Remix Music: Badshah

Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar… So dear music buffs, listen to these songs and enjoy the day!!!