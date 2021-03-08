Happy Women's Day: 7 Bollywood Movies Which Celebrate The Spirit Of Womanhood

Every year we celebrate 'Women's Day' to hail womanhood and their achievements. Going according to the theme of this year, 'Choose To Challenge', we bring out the best movies of Bollywood which showed off the audience the power of woman… Have a look!

1. English Vinglish

This is the last movie of great actress Sridevi which was released in 2012… She will be seen as a normal housewife who works hard for her family. But she never receives any compliments from her family instead, she will be humiliated as she doesn't know to speak English. Being determined to learn the language, Sridevi will join the classes and will turn capable of speaking fluent English by surprising her family.









2. Queen

This movie has given a star status to Kangana Ranaut and shows off the courage of a bride who heads to honeymoon without her bridegroom. As her fiancée leaves her in the mandap, she comes out of her comfort zone and rediscovers herself travelling all alone.









3. Pink

This is a complete court drama… Being a female-centric movie, it shows off the story of a girl who will be raped by a politician's nephew. Taapsee Pannu along with her friends file a case and fights strong in the court with the help of advocate Amitabh Bachchan until the accused is given imprisonment.









4. Shakuntla Devi

It is based on the life story of a Math genius and human-computer Shakuntala Devi. Being a biopic, the titular role is essayed by Vidya Balan. Shakuntala's journey is not at all a bed of roses as her own daughter stands against her and complains about her parenting doling out, she only gives importance to Math, not to her daughter.









5. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of the Queen of Jhansi and showed us how she fought with the British army to protect her motherland. Even after the death of her husband, she will stand strong and fight for Jhansi and her people. She stands against British rule and also refuses to bow down to the East Indian Company.









6. Neerja

This is another inspiring story of Bollywood… Sonam Kapoor essayed the role of flight attendant 'Neerja' who stood against the terrorists when the flight is hijacked. She saves the lives of many passengers risking her own life.









7. Thappad

Taapsee Pannu who will be seen as a housewife in this movie, will reach the court to file the divorce case. Although it may be a small 'Slap' but it hit her strong and makes her life shattered. This makes her stand strong and file a divorce petition in court.









Happy Woman's Day