HBD Deepika Padukone: Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Kiara And A Few Other Actors Shower Birthday Wishes On This B-Town Diva

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's dear Mastani Deepika Padukone… As she is celebrating her 36th birthday today and turned a year older, the Twitter and Instagram pages are filled with her birthday wishes. Not only her fans, even her co-actors also showered birthday love on Deepika and turned the day special for this B-Town 'Padmavati'.

Well, on this special day, Project K director Nag Ashwin and Gehraiyaan makers turned the day into a special one by releasing new updates from the movies. Gehraiyaan's release date is postponed to next month but a few awesome character posters of this movie are released on this special day…

Deepika shared them on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In the first poster, Deepika is seen lost in thoughts and looked cool in a green gown! In the next one, Sidhany Chaturvedi flaunted his toned body and looked handsome. Coming to the third one, it is a romantic poster of this lead pair while the next two posters are of Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa. The last one is the collage of the lead actors which showcase love between Deepika and Siddhant while Ananya & Dhairya are seen in a break-up mode.

Sharing the posters, Deepika also wrote, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!"

The movie is pushed ahead to February, 11th and will be aired on the Amazon Prime OTT platform!

Gehraiyaan, it is directed by Shakun Batra and has Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. This movie will be an OTT release and will hit Amazon Prime on 11th February, 2022!

Gehraiyaan movie is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners.

Ace director Nag Ashwin shared a new poster from from his next movie and wished Deepika with a sweet message!

Happy Birthday Deepika... Have a blast and enjoy your day!!!