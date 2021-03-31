Hera Pheri Clocks 21: Suneil Shetty And Akshay Kumar Reminisce The Movie Going Down The Memory Lane

Bollywood's cult classic movie 'Hera Pheri' movie clocked 21 years today and on this special day, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty reminisced the movie and also dropped a couple of pics from it making us go ROFL. Suniel Shetty and Akshay's conversation on Twitter made all the movie buffs once again go down the memory lane and remember this awesome movie.





No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today... pic.twitter.com/vacZOUOEIw — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 31, 2021

Along with sharing a hilarious image from the movie which features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and himself, Suniel also wrote, "No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made!

@priyadarshandir

@akshaykumar

@SirPareshRawal

@GulshanGroverGG

#Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today...".





Agreed! Even we didn't know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti 😂😂 Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora. pic.twitter.com/mzU3xq2sKx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2021





Even Akshay Kumar also responded to the tweet and reminisced the movie jotting down, "Agreed! Even we didn't know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti, Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora."

Hera Pheri movie is directed by Priyadarshan, and featured Tabu and Om Puri in prominent roles. This movie is one of the cult classics of the Bollywood with situational comedy and awesome dialogues. It makes us witness extraordinary screen appearance of Paresh Rawal. His funny attire and perfect comedy timing made this movie turn into a blockbuster. This movie was followed by a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 and the fans of this classic movie demand for a third installment in the hit series.

This film is produced by A. G. Nadiadwala under the A. G. Films banner. Being made with minimum budget of 7.5 crores, it minted over 25 crores across the country.