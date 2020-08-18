Here Is The First Look Poster Of Illeana From 'The Big Bull' Movie

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie 'The Big Bull' is all set to hit the small screens through Disney+ Hotstar platform. It marks Abhishek's comeback movie after 2 years. As we all know that Illeana D'Cruz is the lead actress of this movie, the makers have dropped the first look poster of this diva on social media.

Illeana took to her Instagram and dropped the intriguing poster from the movie…

In this first look character poster, Illeana is looking as a vivacious lady sporting a nerdy look. She is seen wearing a black kurta and printed dupatta… The round spectacles and bun hairdo gave her a nerdy look. Her intense look and white pen in her hand made us go awe… Illeana also wrote, "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP".



Tollywood actress Illeana D'Cruz first time collaborates with Abhishek Bachchan for this movie. Even Abhishek and Ajay Devgn also shared Illeana's character poster on their Instagram accounts.

Ajay Devgn

Even this ace actor also shared the same image on Instagram and gave us a clue about this movie's plot. This biographical finance crime-drama is based on real incidents that took place between the period of 1990 – 2000 in the financial market of India.



Abhishek Bachchan

Even Abhishek also dropped the same image and made his fans witness the intense look of Illeana…



Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in the 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and Chandan Saxena will score the tunes while Darmendra Shah will look into editing work. Illeana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati will be seen as lead heroines and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie. Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit will bankroll this movie under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios banners.