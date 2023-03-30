Hindi Teaser of Chatrapathi Remake starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas Being Screened in Dasara Theatres

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, a well-known Tollywood actor, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Prabhas' blockbuster film, Chatrapathi. Titled Chatrapathi, the remake is being directed by renowned Tollywood director VV Vinayak, and the first-look poster has already created a lot of buzz among the audience.

In a surprising move, the teaser of the movie is being screened in theatres showing Dasara. It appears that the makers are planning to promote the film aggressively, although there is no information yet about the digital release of the teaser. Popular Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is playing the female lead role, while Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason, and others are playing key roles.

KV Vijayendra Prasad, the father of renowned Tollywood director SS Rajamouli and the writer of the original Chatrapathi, has written the script for this remake as well. The movie is being produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, and Tanishk Bagchi is composing the music for the film.