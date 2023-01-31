Hrithik Roshan wishes his coach Swapneel a Blissful Birthday, calls him a 'contender'.

The actor, who kicked off the year with some awe-inspiring ripped pictures of his physique, is in the best shape of his life at the moment. In order to put his best foot forward at the movies, the actor has worked really hard on himself after suffering from a slump, both emotionally and physically.

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a photo with his trainer Swapneel Hazare on Instagram, introducing him as his 'competitor'. After sharing a picture of the two, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday Swapneel. My trainer and now my competitor. Have a great year ahead! That means I'm going to beat you again.

Keeping fit and lean hasn't been easy for the actor, as he revealed he has had his share of struggles.

In an interaction he had with fitness trainer Kris Gethin recently, the 49-year-old discussed a wide range of topics including his health, both physical and mental, fitness mantras, and much more. War, in which he starred alongside Tiger Shroff, was extremely challenging to prepare for, according to the actor.

He further added that he wasn't prepared to take on such a challenging role and that he was trying to achieve perfection while shooting for War.

Following the movie, the actor revealed that he had adreline fatigue and was unable to move or train for 3-4 months. He was close to depression before he decided to make changes.

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan also discussed his transformation, stating that he had been picturing this day for the past three or four years.



