I have always done 'Dhaakad' things in life, says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who took to social media to share a four-looks-in-one poster of her upcoming film, 'Dhaakad', launched it in person here at an event on Tuesday, saying that all her life she has done 'Dhaakad' things.

When a journalist compared her with Arnold Schwarzenegger, however, Kangana countered testily if it was a compliment.

Asked about the 'Dhaakad' moments in her life, Kangana said, "I think everything I have done is 'Dhaakad'. From running away from my home till now, I continue to do all the 'Dhaakad' stuff. Now I am doing this 'Dhaakad' film and I hope the audience will love it."

Kangana said she's grateful that she gets to play exciting characters in her films. "I believe it is Bollywood's first woman-centred spy thriller," she said. "I am really happy about this. I find myself fortunate to be able to portray a character who performs wholesome action scenes.

I thank my director Razneesh Ghai who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I am really happy about this." In the film, Kangana plays Agent Agni, who takes on the twin menace of child trafficking and exploitation of women. The film's stunts have been designed by an international team and Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action flicks, has done the camerawork. 'Dhaakad' is slated to hit the screens on April 8, 2022.