Indian Television Academy Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt, Harshad Chopra And Armaan Malik Bag The Prestigious Awards

Last Sunday was a complete gala day as in Hollywood 'Independent Spirit Awards 2022' was held and coming to Bollywood, the stars were busy with the gala 'Indian Television Academy Awards 2022'… This star-studded event witnessed B-Town ace actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Armaan Malik, Karan Johar and Vani Kapoor along with small screen stars like Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Karanvir Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Gaurav Khanna. Glam dolls Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna stunned the audience with their sizzling performances…



The main attraction of the event was Bollywood's versatile actor Ranveer Singh… He was seen along with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt and also shook his legs along with Rakhi Sawant for the popular song "Tatad Tatad…" from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela movie. Rakhi looked awesome wearing an over-sized rose headband and dressed up in a shimmery black outfit.

Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 Winners List:

Best Actor Popular (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Harshad Chopda

Best Actress Popular (Anupamaa and Meet: Badlegi Dunya ki Reet)

Rupali Ganguly and Ashi Singh

Best Actor Critics (Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2)

Nakuul Mehta

Best Talk Show (News)

BYJU's Young Genius (CNNNEWS18)

Favourite Show

Udaariyan

Best Hindi News Channel

ABP News

Best Documentary

Modi: The Untold Story

Best Singer

Armaan Malik

Best Actress (Lines)

Hina Khan

Popular Actor (Film)

Ranveer Singh

Popular Actress (Film)

Alia Bhatt

Congratulations to all the winners…