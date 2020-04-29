 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Irrfan Khan's Demise: Celebrities Pour In Tributes Remembering Irrfan's Great Work To The Film Industry

Irrfan KhanIrrfan Khan
Highlights

The king of modern Bollywood classics and versatile actor Irrfan Khan passes away this morning.

The king of modern Bollywood classics and versatile actor Irrfan Khan passes away this morning. It is a deep shock to the whole film industry. This Angrezi Medium actor has announced that he is diagnosed with a rare type of 'Neuroendocrine Tumor' in 2018 and for the treatment, he was shifted to the UK. Recently he was back to India and also took part in his last movie 'Angrezi Medium' shooting.

But unfortunately, his disease made him fall sick again and this made him stay away from his mother's cremation too. According to sources, Irrfan Khan was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital a few days back as his health got deteriorated.

We all expected that Irrfan Khan returns from hospital turning out healthy, but all of a sudden the demise news of this Bollywood's finest actor saddened all and sundry.

Many actors and celebrities have shared their condolences and their memories with Irrfan Khan through their social media accounts…

We Hans India have collated all their tweets and posts for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Bhumi Pednekar

Ajay Devgn

Mahesh Babu

Sayani Gupta

Prakash Raj

Pranita Subhash


Chitrangada Singh


Rakul Preet Singh


Kajol

Riteish Deshmukh

Mehreen Pizrada

Sophie Choudry

Kriti Kharbanda

Shoojit Sarkar

Vishnu Manchu

Tusshar Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra

Raveena Tandon

Shruti Hassan

Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ranveer Brar


Divyanka Tripathi

B A Raju

Ramesh Bala

Vamsi Kaka

Taran Adarsh

We Hans India are in deep shock and reminisce his great work to the film industry… RIP Irrfan!!!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories