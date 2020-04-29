Irrfan Khan's Demise: Celebrities Pour In Tributes Remembering Irrfan's Great Work To The Film Industry

The king of modern Bollywood classics and versatile actor Irrfan Khan passes away this morning. It is a deep shock to the whole film industry. This Angrezi Medium actor has announced that he is diagnosed with a rare type of 'Neuroendocrine Tumor' in 2018 and for the treatment, he was shifted to the UK. Recently he was back to India and also took part in his last movie 'Angrezi Medium' shooting.

But unfortunately, his disease made him fall sick again and this made him stay away from his mother's cremation too. According to sources, Irrfan Khan was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital a few days back as his health got deteriorated.

We all expected that Irrfan Khan returns from hospital turning out healthy, but all of a sudden the demise news of this Bollywood's finest actor saddened all and sundry.

Many actors and celebrities have shared their condolences and their memories with Irrfan Khan through their social media accounts…

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar

So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP 🙏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020

Ajay Devgn

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Sayani Gupta

Spoke about you last night&sent out a prayer.But prayers don't seem to work these days.Just horrible horrible news. It's a loss we were not ready for. @irrfank you will be terribly missed.But may you reunite with you mother on the other side beautiful soul.Your smile will live on — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) April 29, 2020

Prakash Raj

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. 🙏🙏thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

Pranita Subhash





Really heart breaking to hear of Irfan Khan Sir's demise .. May his soul rest in peace .. such an irreparable loss to the film industry.. #IrfanKhan #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/cYpRDdm4Gy — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) April 29, 2020

Chitrangada Singh





Zindagi pe tera mera kisi ka na zor hai

Hum sochte hai kuch woh saali sochti kuch aur hai .. i wud sit n watch his takes in awe during yeh saali zindagi shoot

.. we have lost the finest .. such a loss ! #ripirrfankhan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3FYxHQutCx — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) April 29, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh





So sad that we have lost an actor par excellence and beyond that a lovely person @irrfank .you will always remain in our hearts sir. Strength to the family. RIP 💔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 29, 2020

Kajol

Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace🙏🏻 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 29, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh

Our loss, heaven's gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020

Mehreen Pizrada

An Actor par excellence. You will be missed Sir 😞🙏

Your exceptional work shall always you keep alive forever in our hearts ❤️ @irrfank #DarkDay in the world of Cinema pic.twitter.com/nj472Pmqu2 — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) April 29, 2020

Sophie Choudry

Such heartbreaking news💔

An incredible artist with an iconic legacy of work. Fortunate to have met and Interviewed him a few times.

May u RIP Irrfan sir. You were a true "warrior" & will live on forever in people's hearts. Strength & prayers to the family 🙏🏼 #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/tUoXpy8RwE — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 29, 2020

Kriti Kharbanda

Truly heartbreaking and shocking. It's hard to believe that irrfan sir is no more. An actor par excellence and a wonderful, passionate and incredible human being. U will be missed sir. #ripirrfankhan ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) April 29, 2020

Shoojit Sarkar

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Vishnu Manchu

One of the finest actors of our country, Irfan khan. Sad to hear about him. What memorable characters he did. Will miss him on the screen but will cherish his movies. RIP #IrrfanKhan — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 29, 2020

Tusshar Kapoor

RIP Irfan Khan sahab.....I'm sure your in a better place now...you and your work will live on forever! 🙏🙏🙏 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 29, 2020

Parineeti Chopra

Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

Raveena Tandon

Shruti Hassan

Master Chef Pankaj Bhadouria

Ranveer Brar





Divyanka Tripathi

B A Raju

One of the Finest Actors #IrrfanKhan passes away. May his soul rest in peace#RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/m79Covvsjl — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 29, 2020

Ramesh Bala

#BREAKING : #Bollywood Actor @irrfank passed away.. He was getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital..



An Actor Par Excellence!



He will be missed.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/GzBWKumyoS — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2020

Vamsi Kaka

One of the finest Indian Actors, #IrrfanKhan passed away at 54. Rest in peace sir. pic.twitter.com/tjgc1d7umc — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 29, 2020

Taran Adarsh

