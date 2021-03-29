Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Turns Emotional After Receiving Two Filmfare Awards On Behalf Of His Father

It is all known that, 66th Filmfare awards were held on Saturday evening in a gala manner. All the winners are pretty much happy and movies like Gulabo Sitabo and Thappad gave bagged maximum awards. Even the later actor Irrfan Khan is also remembered for this prestigious event as he bagged two Filmfare awards. On this special occasion, Irrfan's son Babil Khan has made his presence and received awards on behalf of his father. Irrfan Khan was awarded one for 'Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'Angrezi Medium' and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Babil Khan turned emotional while collecting the awards and was seen having a chat with actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Babil Khan also shared a few pics from the event on his Instagram Stories…

















He is seen getting prepped up for the event with the help of his makeup man.

















Babil is all smiling with his mother Sutapa and cleaning his under-eye patches.

















Here comes the modish hairstyle…

















In this image, he is seen all dressed up in a designer blue outfit and posed along with his mother for a selfie.

















This is straight from the event where he is seen receiving the 'Life Time Achievement' award from Jaideep.

















Babil dropped the same image and thanked Sabya for giving this award.

Along with these images, Babil dropped a heartfelt note on his Instagram Stories…













"Just wanted to share with yall that i attended the filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if i was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys. great inquisitive research that you have conducted because i have been pure natural since i left universiy. really good job . you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like i was high. thank you so much for that. i will use that look and make millions in bollywood."

Coming to the work front of Babil Khan, he is presently working on a new music album with his brother Ayaan.