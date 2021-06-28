Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Beautiful Animation Pic Of His Father

Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan always stays active on social media and treats his fans by sharing his father's pics frequently. Off late, he shared a beautiful animated pic and credited the artist by tagging him in the post.

In this pic, Irrfan Khan and his son Babil are seen animated in a beautiful way!

Off late, Babil Khan also announced shocking news of dropping out of his college to focus on his film career. This is a big decision and needs all courage to move out of his college! Babil shared a couple of pics on his Instagram page and dropped a note regarding his decision. Take a look!

In this post, he is seen holding the camera. He also jotted down, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I'm giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends."

Babil Khan moved out of Westminster University to focus on his movies. Off late, he announced his second movie with the Piku director Shoojit Sircar.



He shared this happy news through his Instagram sharing a couple of images with the ace filmmaker.

Babil shared a couple of images on his Instagram and was seen posing with Shoojit and Ronnie. They are seen in deep discussions about the movie. Babil is also honoured to work with the ace director and wrote, "Honoured to work with you legends ❤️ (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)".

This untitled movie is Babil's second project. Coming to his debut movie Qala, it is being directed by Anvitaa Dutt and is produced by the ace actress Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee are roped in to play pivotal roles in this movie.