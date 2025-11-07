It’s a Boy! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have officially stepped into a new chapter of their lives, parenthood! The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025, sending a wave of joy through Bollywood and beyond.

Announcing the happy news, the couple shared a heartfelt Instagram post that read:

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025.”

((embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQvma-TiHj9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=2ad6e76b-f504-440d-8fd9-7088b51360d0))

Soon after the announcement, warm wishes began pouring in from across the film fraternity. Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed Katrina to the “boys’ mama club,” while Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh also shared their love and blessings for the new parents.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif plans to take a long maternity break, wanting to be a hands-on mother and devote her time to her newborn.

The couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in 2021, had announced their pregnancy earlier in September with a heartwarming message, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

While Katrina maintained a low profile during her pregnancy, Vicky Kaushal was often seen attending events and, in a recent chat with Yuvaa, expressed his excitement about fatherhood. “Just being a dad… I think it’s a huge blessing. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon,” he had shared.

As the industry celebrates this joyous milestone, Katrina Kaif once again proves that there’s no age limit to happiness or new beginnings, embracing motherhood gracefully at 43, inspiring millions with her journey.