Jackky Bhagnani's new song Aa Jaana sets the ball rolling for 2020

Mumbai, Date: With the release of the music video of 'Aa Jaana' today, Jackky Bhagnani, founder of Jjust Music, has proved yet again that he understands music like no other. The video is sweeping music lovers off their feet thanks to the soft beat of the song and some mind-blowing dance steps. Jackky's now-famous hook step in the video coupled with Darshan Rawal's voice is promising to make this number the go-to party one in the coming weeks.

"Darshan, Lijo and DJ Chetas together are a dream team and the song has turned out exactly like the way I had imagined. The understanding between the four of us ensured that not only does our song work on the music front but it is also a visual treat. Aa Jaana is going to be a hit at parties."

Aa Jaana is composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and produced by Jjust Music. The video featuring Jackky and Sarah has been shot across London, each frame capturing the city in all its splendor.

Jjust Music has established itself as one of the most bankable music labels with popular songs like 'Prada' with Alia Bhatt and 'Takda Rawan' with Vishal Mishra, which received much acclaim. It's Navratri release 'Choodiyan' had international dance sensation Dytto perform alongside Jackky, - this got listeners only wanting for more. The romantic tune 'Dim Dim Light', engrossed listeners as Sooraj Pancholi and Larissa Bonesi grooved together. Their most recent release 'Baahon Mein' featuring The Doorbeen Boys is a peppy number set to energise.