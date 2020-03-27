Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Sexy In Genda Phool Song

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is looking hot in the latest released 'Genda Phool' video song. Being tuned by famous singer Badshah, this song is making all the music lovers enjoy their lockdown period by shaking their legs.

Our dear Bollywood lady Jacqueline is just looking hot in the released pics…

In this pic, Jac is seen wearing a saree… She draped a traditional red-bordered white saree. Those puff sleeves, the stack of red bangles, statement gold ornaments and red bindi made her look even more gorgeous. Those beach waves also complimented her awesome look.





This a complete western avatar… Jac is seen simply superb in the silver outfit. The silver embellishments all over the blouse and saree added enough oomph factor for her look. Those over-sized loops and silver bangles and high pony made her look wow some.

