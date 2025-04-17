Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh to bring a story of ‘passion meets talent’ in ‘Hai Junoon’

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen sharing the screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the upcoming streaming series ‘Hai Junoon’. The series is a coming-of-age musical drama set in the fictional Andersons College in Mumbai.

The series offers a tale of ambition, competition, and self-discovery, and dives into the world of music and dance, where raw passion meets elite talent. The story unfolds as students push the limits of their creativity to prove that success is not just about talent, it’s also about the fire within.

Talking about the series, Jacqueline shared, “‘Hai Junoon’ is not just a story about music or dance; it’s about passion, rivalry, and finding your place in a world full of expectations. Playing Pearl was a deeply personal experience, she’s complex, driven, and yet vulnerable. I’m thrilled to be part of a series that celebrates music and youth culture in such a refreshing way. I can’t wait for the audience to join us on this musical journey”.

The series is helmed by Abhishek Sharma, and also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays Gagan Ahuja, said, “Playing Gagan Ahuja was both challenging and exciting. Gagan is an intense and disciplined musical legend who holds the SuperSonics' legacy close to his heart. His journey reflects the struggles of an artist's life, where passion and dreams are often misinterpreted as arrogance and self-obsession. In reality, it's a journey of self-discovery and finding one's true purpose. As someone with a musical legacy, music holds a special place in my heart. The energy and talent of the cast made this project truly unforgettable. I hope the audience will share our excitement and enthusiasm for the show”.

The series will soon be available to stream on JioHotstar.