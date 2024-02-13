Jacqueline Fernandez Takes Legal Action Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar for Harassment

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a complaint with the Delhi police against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accusing him of harassment and threats.

In a letter addressed to Delhi police chief Sanjay Arora, Jacqueline expressed her distress over being targeted by Sukesh while he was in prison. She emphasized her role as a prosecution witness in a case handled by the special cell, highlighting the psychological pressure and intimidation she has faced.

Jacqueline urged the authorities to take immediate action to protect her safety and uphold the integrity of legal proceedings. She highlighted Sukesh's open threats against her and called for an FIR to be filed under IPC sections to ensure her safety as a witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The complaint, filed on December 17, detailed the harassment and intimidation Jacqueline endured from Sukesh, including attempts to prevent her from speaking the truth in court. She underscored the importance of witness protection in maintaining the justice system's credibility.

Jacqueline sent the complaint from her official email ID to police chief Arora and the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), prompting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

In addition to the formal complaint, Jacqueline sought legal recourse from a Delhi court to restrain Sukesh from communicating with her through letters, messages, or statements. She is a witness in an investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police into a money laundering and extortion case involving Sukesh.

Sukesh's persistent attempts to contact Jacqueline, including addressing her with affectionate names like "baby" and "bomma," have further exacerbated the situation. Despite Jacqueline's efforts to maintain distance, Sukesh continued to send letters, even congratulating her on recent achievements and praising her appearance.