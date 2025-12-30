Jagapathi Babu’s fierce look in ‘Peddi’

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his much-anticipated rural action entertainer 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and is proudly presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Mounted on a lavish budget with grand production values, 'Peddi' promises a larger-than-life theatrical experience.

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan, while the ensemble cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in crucial roles.

Introducing Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori, the makers unveiled his striking first-look poster. It presents the actor in a raw and intense avatar that perfectly complements the film’s rustic backdrop. Jagapathi Babu appears in a never-seen-before avatar with messy, unkempt salt-and-pepper hair and a thick grey beard, adding to his rugged look. Broken glasses tied together with a thread further accentuate the character’s hardened persona. His stern, serious expression leaves a strong impression, hinting at the depth and intensity of Appalasoori.

Adding significant weight to the cast, senior actor Boman Irani, known for being extremely selective with his roles, has come on board for a pivotal character and has already joined the shoot. True to the film’s design, every character in 'Peddi' carries strong significance, and Boman Irani’s part is going to be a key driving force.

The project has already generated massive buzz, with its first-look posters, the First Shot glimpse, and the first single Chikiri Chikiri receiving an overwhelming response. Notably, the song went on to become a chartbuster sensation, emerging as one of the biggest musical hits in recent times.

On the technical front, 'Peddi' boasts an exceptional crew: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman handling the music, popular cinematographer R. Rathnavelu capturing the visuals, National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli overseeing the cuts, and Avinash Kolla crafting the film’s rich world through detailed production design.

'Peddi' is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, and is widely expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.