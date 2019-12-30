Janhvi Kapoor in a biopic

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Gunjan Saxena's upcoming biopic 'The Kargil Girl,' and said the film will portray her life in a pure and honest way.

After wrapping up the shoot schedule, the actress took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note expressing how she felt about the film.

"Spent two days trying to think of a caption that will do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up.

It's a film wrap," Janhvi posted on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma -- like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one.

Can't wait for you guys to see it," she added.

The actress also shared photographs from the sets, and some behind-the-scene moments.

'The Kargil Girl' is a biopic of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role.

Janhvi will be portraying Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it will hit the screens on March 13 next year.



