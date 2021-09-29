John Abraham And Arjun Kapoor's 'Ek Villain Returns Movie Will Hit The Screens In July 2022

Bollywood's ace actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham are going to share the screen space for the first time in their careers with Ek Villain Returns movie. This most-awaited multi-starrer also has glam dolls Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead actresses roles. Well, as most of the makers of the upcoming movie have announced the release dates in these couple of days, even the makers of this action thriller too, announced the release date and also shared a new poster of the movie.



Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and producer Ekta Kapoor shared the good news with all their fans through their Instagram pages… Take a look!

The title poster has a big smiley and unveiled the release date. This movie will reach the big screens on 8th July, 2022 on the occasion of the EID festival. Along with sharing the poster, Arjun also wrote, "Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022". Even John Abraham and Ekta Kapoor also shared the same posters…

Ek Villain Returns movie is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under the Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series banners. This movie also has J D Chakravarthy as inspector. This veteran Tollywood actor is once again back to the big screens with a powerful cop role. It is definitely a treat for all his fans too. And the main point is, this movie is a spiritual sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film 'Ek Villain'.