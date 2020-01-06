John Abraham pitches for differently abled

Actor John Abraham, who is associated with National Association for the Blind, feels that our country is a disaster for visually-impaired or differently-abled people, in terms of infrastructure.

He added that people of India need to be more kind towards other people and animals.

"I feel infrastructure-wise, we are a disaster for the visually-impaired people or differently-able people.

We are not prepared, so I think we must move towards a direction where we make things easier for them. We don't have infrastructure for regular people (laughs), so we are very far away from it.

This is not my way of criticising the government but I think we must move in a certain direction and I hope at least in our lifetime, we will get to see a differently-able person feeling comfortable in a public space," said John, while launching Braille Edition of Karma Sutra -- Cracking the Karmic Code by Hingori.differently-abled