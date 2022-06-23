Jug Jugg Jeeyo 1st review Out: Critic Taran Adarsh called it as a 'winsome entertainer'
The latest flick Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others have promoted the film without leaving any opportunity to raise interest in the film-goers. They have used all the ways to gain attention or the audience. The film has been released recently and received positive reviews from everywhere.
#OneWordReview...#JugJuggJeeyo: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Now for some #GoodNewwz… #JJJ is a winsome entertainer… Well-made entertainer. Balances drama, humour, emotions seamlessly… Director #RajMehta gets it right yet again… Watch it with your loved ones! #JugJuggJeeyoReview pic.twitter.com/ZbfJbMB65j
The recently released flick is a wholesome family entertainer having comedy and other entertaining elements.