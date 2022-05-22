Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer: It's All About Lead Actors Divorce And Extra-Marital Affair…

All the Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting for the release of this year's biggest multi-starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie… As it has an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, there are many expectations on it. The recently released posters and the songs made the fans go aww and today as promised the makers dropped the trailer on social media and created noise!



Varun, Anil, Kiara, Neetu, Karan and Maniesh shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Karan also wrote, "Come experience the magic of this one of a kind parivaar and let the emotions envelope you into a group hug! It's going to be one of the biggest family reunions ever and YOU are invited! #JJJTrailer #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June! @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @anilskapoor @neetu54 @varundvn @kiaraaliaadvani @manieshpaul @mostlysane @raj_a_mehta @rishiwrites @dharmamovies @viacom18studios @tseries.official".

Going with the trailer, it all starts off with Varun and Kiara who reside in abroad plan to divorce as miss understanding make them hate each other… But as they fly to Indian for some occasion, they hide it from their parents. On the other hand, when Varun plans to speak about his divorce with his father Anil Kapoor, accidently his father reveals that he also wants to divorce his mother Neetu Kapoor due to extra-marital affair. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Varun stop his father from divorcing his mother and settle down his issues with his wife Kiara. On the other hand, Maniesh is also seen essaying an important role in the movie.

Kiara also shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, "Experience the biggest family reunion sprinkled with love, laughter, tears & many surprises! #JJJTrailer out now! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!".

On the other hand Anil Kapoor also wrote, "Zaroor aana to this family reunion filled with surprises with your parivaar! #JJJTrailer out now!"

Coming to the characters of this movie,

Anil Kapoor: Bheem (Father)

Neetu Kapoor: Geeta (Mother)

Varun Dhawan: Kuku

Kiara Ali Advani: Naina

Maniesh Paul: Gurpreet (Kuku's bestie)

Well, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big on 24th June, 2022!