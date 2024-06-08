Kabir Khan recalls choosing Kartik Aaryan for ‘Chandu Champion’

Director Kabir Khan, renowned for his works like ’83’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, reminisced about the pivotal moment when he decided to cast Kartik Aaryan in the lead role of his upcoming biographical sports drama, ‘Chandu Champion’. The film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Reflecting on the casting process, Kabir Khan revealed, “When I was writing the script of ‘Chandu’, I had a clear image in my mind of the character’s age, personality, and attitude. It was crucial to find an actor who could embody these traits convincingly. Kartik Aaryan strongly resonated with these characteristics.”

Despite never having collaborated before, Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan held a pivotal 2.5-hour meeting to discuss the film. During this interaction, Khan assessed whether Aaryan was the right fit for the role. “As a director, my gut instinct plays a significant role. After our extensive conversation, I was convinced that Kartik would do justice to the role of ‘Chandu Champion’,” Khan affirmed.

Addressing the challenges of portraying an elite athlete, Kabir Khan outlined two critical queries he posed to Kartik Aaryan. “I asked Kartik about undergoing a haircut and a demanding body transformation to reflect the international stature of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik’s immediate and unwavering response reassured me of his commitment,” Khan added.

Produced in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to hit theaters on June 14. The film promises to chronicle the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, highlighting his triumphs and challenges on the path to Paralympic glory.

With Kabir Khan at the helm and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, ‘Chandu Champion’ is poised to resonate with audiences as a poignant celebration of determination and achievement in sports.