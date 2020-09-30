Kangana: Fashion is nothing but freedom of expression

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared how her fashion sense has evolved over the years, and defines fashion as freedom of expression.



Kangana took to Twitter and posted then and now photos. In one photo, she is seen wearing a frock and a pearl necklace. In another, she is sitting in the front row of a fashion show.

Explaining how her fashion has evolved over the years, she tweeted, "When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me.From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression."

Kangana has in the past used her stardom to promote Indian fashion. Earlier this month, she spoke about how we draw inspiration from Europe or Japan for fashion, but handlooms in India are often ignored.