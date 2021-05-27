Kangana Ranaut Asks Twitter Who Are They After The Social Media Platform Raises Concerns Of Threat To Freedom Of Speech

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut who always stays active on social media has raised her voice against Twitter which raised concerns over the threat to freedom of speech. It is all known that Twitter released an official statement and raised concerns with the new IT rules. Well, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and mocks Twitter asking them "Who are they?"









This post reads, "Poor Twitter begging for freedom of speech, twitter the great, the unelected member of parliament, supreme justice of the world, keeper of moral compass of humanity and what is their basic qualifications or credentials to ask or forcefully acquire this power? Who are they?"

She added, "Handful of druggies who can be bought and sold easily, everything has a price tag from followers to promotional tweets, these money greedy private businessmen and capitalists want to run nations, bully and control the governments? Really haven't we learnt from east India company?"



Well, Kangana reacted this way to Twitter's recent statement. Now, let us take a look at Twitter's statement, "Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proven vital for the public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law. Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve. We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules".



Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was deactivated on 3rd May after dropping posts on West Bengal Assembly elections. Coming to her work front, she will next be seen in Dhakad, Tejas and the sequel of Manikarnika movies. Her Thalaivi movie is ready to hit the theatres but is postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown.