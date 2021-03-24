Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Her Birthday With Anupam Kher And Ekta Kapoor

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut has celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday. Kangana is all happy as she received the prestigious National Award in the Best Actress category. Well, apart from it, the makers of her Thalaivi and Tejas movies have treated Kangana's fans sharing the trailer and first look poster respectively. This 'Queen' actress also hosted a grand party and Bollywood ace actors like Anupam Kher and Ekta Kapoor made their presence. Kangana dropped the images of her party on her Instagram page and created a buzz on social media.

This post showcases the gala birthday celebrations of KanganaRanaut… In the first pic, she is seen all smiling along with her brother Akshat and in the second one, she is witnessed chatting with Anupam Kher. The next one makes us witness the cake cutting celebrations and the last two videos showcased her birthday decorations.

Kangana also wrote, "Some glimpses from my birthday".





Kangana looked ethereal at the Thalaivi trailer launch event… She draped an orange pattu saree and teamed it with a acontrast black blouse. Het classy gajra bun, red bindi, antique choker and matching jhumkas gave her a complete traditional look.

Well, Kangana is also supporting Sadhguru as he took to social media and showcased the Indian temples which are almost in a demolished state…

Kangana comes up with a heartfelt note jotting down, "This is so heart breaking.... What have we done to our civilisation shame on us for not standing up for our nation, culture and heritages #FreeTNTemples".



Retweeting the tweet which showcased Kumbakonam temple, she wrote, "It's time young people of Kumba konam temple town stand up to #FreeTemples. –Sg".



This tweet reads, "Temple aren't just places of worship they represent ancient wisdom, traditions, heritage and art also, some of these temples are thousands of years old, were made way before any of the modern religions were founded, they belong to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies".



Well, she will be next seen in Tejas, Thalaivi and Dhakad movies. All three being prestigious movies, Kangana has a tight schedule in 2021. Thalaivi movie has wrapped up the shooting and is all set to hit the screens soon. While Tejas and Dhakad movies are on the shooting stage.