Kangana Ranaut Dropped Two New Pics From Her Upcoming Movie ‘Dhaakad’

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut who always stays active on social media dropped a couple of new stills from her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad'. She will be essay the role of fearless 'Bhairavi' and protect women from the antagonists.

They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad

I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/nZjuDFFpZC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2021

In these pics, Kangana is all dressed up in black combat clothes and is seen holding a heavy gun. With the background of fallen shown vehicle and fire sequence, this 'Queen' actress looked terrific in these new stills of 'Dhaakad' movie.



Dhaakad movie deals with the plot of child trafficking and crimes against women. Kangana will essay the role of 'Bhairavi' and will fight against these issues and protect women from these dangerous crimes.

Recently Kangana Ranaut spoke to media and praised'Dhaakad' director Razy Ghai… "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad".

Dhaakad movie is being directed by Rajneesh Ghai and is bankrolled by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and is co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media banner. This movie will be the first collaboration of screenwriter Ritesh Shah and Kangana Ranaut.

Along with this movie, Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi' biopic and sequel of 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' movie. 'Thaliavi' movie is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. This flick showcases the life story of the legendary woman who ruled the state as a revolutionary leader.

Thalaivi also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala, Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sen Gupta as Shoban Babu and Madhoo as V N Janaki.