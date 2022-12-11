Kangana Ranaut Joins The Cast Of Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2

It is all known that Thalaiva Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi movie turned into a blockbuster with its horror content. Jyotika's amazing screen presence and her dual-shaded character made the audience sit at the edge-of-the seats. Now, the sequel for this movie is on cards and choreographer-cum-actor Raghava Lawrence who is well known for his Kanchana series is roped in as the lead actor. Even Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Rauat is now part of this horror movie. The makers shared her first look poster and shared the good news with all her fans through social media.



Kangana Ranaut also dropped her first look poster from Chandramukhi 2 movie on her Instagram Stories… Take a look!

Kangana looked royal in the poster wearing a classy and designer lehenga and upped her look with antique ornaments.

Even the makers shared the poster and welcomed Kangana on the board… "We are elated to welcome #KanganaRanaut into the world of #Chandramukhi2".

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Vadivelu, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Lawrence. Neeta Lulla who is the official designer of the movie, also spoke about Kangana's look, "To create a character who is the epitome of grace in every adaa, her looks, her hair, her stance and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance. To me, that is Chandramukhi. The film is going to be a beautiful yet challenging experience. I'm very excited to be working again with Kangana Ranaut in this project, her sheer strength as an actor lies in the ability to lose herself to the character she is playing. Can't wait to see what amalgamates in 'Chandramukhi 2′".

Chandramukhi 2 movie is being directed by P Vasu and is produced by Lyca Productions banner.